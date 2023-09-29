CMC inmates graduate from mentor program

Twenty-nine inmates graduated from the California Men's Colony Offender Mentor Certification Program on Thursday.

The program allows them to be certified drug and alcohol counselors for the State of California.

Inmates who have life sentences or more than a five-year sentence can enter the program.

"It was an in-depth process that allowed me to further my knowledge and skills to be able to become the best person that I could be," said Ceasar Medara, CMC inmate and program participant.

Californian Men's Colony officials say this is one of the most successful rehabilitation programs within the California prison system.