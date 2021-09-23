Co-owner, founder of iconic Central Coast restaurant F. McLintocks dies

One of the founders of F. McLintocks Saloons and Dining House has died.

Multiple Facebook posts, including one by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson, are paying tribute to Tunny Ortali.

Ortali and his business partner opened the first F. McLintocks Steakhouse in Shell Beach in 1973.

Over the years, the pair opened two more locations, one in San Luis Obispo and another in Arroyo Grande.

Friends say Ortali suffered a stroke last week and passed away Wednesday morning.

Tunny Ortali was 75-years-old.