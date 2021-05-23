Watch
Co-working office space 'Sandbox' expands to Paso Robles and Santa Barbara

Posted at 5:41 PM, May 22, 2021
A new co-working space may offer you a change of scenery if you are tired of your work-from-home office.

The Sandbox started in Santa Barbara and is now expanding to Paso Robles.

The venue hosts professionals who want to work in a location outside of their home.

The new location is in a 7,500 square foot space in downtown Paso Robles and has 10 office spaces, meeting rooms and an event space.

"You also get the advantage of a private space if you wanted or a little more collaborative space if you need to work with people, work with individuals other individuals a team," co-founder Kyle Ashby said.

A coworking day pass will run you $25 a day, all access membership is a little more than $200 per month.

The sandbox is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 1345 Park Street in Paso Robles.

