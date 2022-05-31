Coalinga man identified as driver killed after crashing off Cuesta Grade

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver who died after his vehicle went off the Cuesta Grade last week as Eric Leon, 31, from Coalinga.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, May 26, but investigators say the engine was cold when they arrived and they believe the crash happened hours earlier.

CHP investigators say Leon was headed southbound when he collided with the guardrail along the righthand shoulder of the road. The vehicle continued down the hillside and began to overturn, eventually ending up on its roof.

The vehicle came to rest about 150 feet below Highway 101.

Leon was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is urged to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at (805) 594-8700.