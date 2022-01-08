Watch
Coast Guard announces safety rules after deadly boat fire

KNBC
The remains of the Conception dive boat were raised from the water off Santa Cruz Island on Sept. 12, 2019.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jan 07, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coast Guard has announced new safety rules following the deadly blaze that killed dozens of people on a scuba diving boat off the California coast more than two years ago.

The rules published last month in the Federal Register were prompted by the Labor Day 2019 fire that killed 34 people aboard the Conception off Santa Barbara.

It marked the deadliest marine disaster in modern state history and led to criminal charges and calls for tougher regulations for small passenger vessels.

The new rules require better boat fire equipment, escapes and devices onboard to ensure a night watchman is alert.

