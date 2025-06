The Coast Guard medevacked a man who was reportedly suffering severe chest pains from an oil rig off the coast of Santa Barbara on Friday.

Coast Guard watchstanders received the call from Platform Heritage at about 10:30 a.m.

The oil rig is located about 35 miles offshore from Santa Barbara.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Ventura picked up the sick oil rig crew member and flew him to the Camarillo Airport, where he was then transported to a local hospital for care.