Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coast Guard searching for overboard cargo ship crewmember near Point Conception

US Coast Guard.png
KSBY News
US Coast Guard.png
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 21:41:53-04

The Coast Guard is searching for a person who reportedly fell overboard from a cargo ship about 14 miles off the coast of Point Conception.

Coast Guard officials say they received a report of the missing crewmember at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The crewmember was aboard the African Cardinal bulk carrier vessel. According to the website MarineTraffic.com, the ship was traveling from China to Long Beach.

A Coast Guard helicopter, small boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Ward have been assigned to the search.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information that could assist with the search to call (310) 521-3801.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg