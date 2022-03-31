Coastal California Sunflower no longer endangered

The beach layia has been classified as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after 30 years of being endangered, according to a press release by the Center for Biological Diversity.

This reclassification means the beach layia is no longer in danger of extinction in most or all of its habitat.

Species are listed as threatened when they are at risk of becoming endangered in the foreseeable future, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.

In 1992, the beach layia was first listed as endangered due to habitat disturbance caused by humans.

The Center for Biological Diversity says that the flower is still threatened by drought, livestock grazing, pesticide use and climate change.

The return of the sunflower was helped by a 1998 recovery plan that created preserves and conservation areas.

Large populations of the sunflower can now be found in Humboldt County and there is a small population at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County.