Coastal Christian School breaks ground on new facility in Pismo Beach

Coastal Christian School on Wednesday celebrated the groundbreaking of a permanent campus for its students in 7th through 12th grades.

The new 41,000 square-foot facility will include a gymnasium, administrative offices, classrooms, locker rooms, kitchen, and performing arts stage.

More than 400 students turned out for the groundbreaking ceremony.

"This entire campus was donated to us over 40 years ago, and so it's been a long process and a lot of people have contributed to getting us to this point," said Tom Olmstead, Coastal Christian School Head of School. "It's a pretty significant milestone for us to be able to get this campus finally under construction, and we're really excited to see how this is going to edify the hearts and minds of our students going into the future and for generations to come."

Coastal Christian School was founded more than 50 years ago and is located on Oak Park Boulevard in Pismo Beach.

School leaders expect the new facility to be completed in about two years.

