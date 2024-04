Coastal Christian School in Pismo Beach held its 6th annual Be Strong-A-Thon fun run event Friday.

The students who participated helped to raise funds for the school's construction of a new facility.

“They get to play an active role in helping us in the construction of this new facility and so they're out connecting with families and friends, members and helping us raise the funds we need to help us with this construction project,” said Principal Tom Olmstead.