Coastal Cleanup Day on its way to the Central Coast

Several local cities and communities are hosting cleanup events on Saturday.
El Capitan Beach is one of the multiple locations in Santa Barbara County where volunteers can get involved in the cleanup.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Sep 17, 2021
Saturday, September 18 is Coastal Cleanup Day across California.

The day centers on volunteer-run efforts to remove trash and clean plastic pollution at beaches and waterways. It is part of Coastal Cleanup Month, which is observed in September.

The Central Coast, home to miles of creeks and coastline, is rallying volunteers to lend a hand from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

In Santa Barbara County, volunteers can get involved at multiple beaches. Zanja De Cota Creek is also a site for cleanup teams.

In San Luis Obispo County, volunteers can join the Creeks to Coast Cleanup, which runs from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30.

More than 74,000 volunteers removed trash from beaches and waterways in 2019.

