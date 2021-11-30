CoastHills Credit Union announces newest location in Arroyo Grande

CoastHills Credit Union has announced a new branch location which is set to open early next year.

The branch, located at 1360 E. Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande, is the second branch in the Five Cities Area and the twelfth location the credit union has opened.

The branch will include in-person, walk-up and drive-through options. Credit union officials say that the Grand Ave. location will have member service officers, loan officers and commercial banking experts on staff.

The site's walk-up ATM is available to use now.

After the Grand Ave. location opens, the nearest CoastHills branch, located on 1580 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, will be temporarily closed for renovations.