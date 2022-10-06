CoastHills donates iPads to Mission Hope Cancer Center

CoastHills Credit Union donated 15 new iPads to the Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Cancer Center says the iPads will be for patients to use as they wait for chemotherapy infusion treatments, while waiting for appointments or treatments, and for educational purposes.

"We have the privilege of being able to help fund one of their cancer centers and we're giving them multiple iPads so as patients come in, they'll have something to do," said Paul Cook, CoastHills Credit Union President/CEO.

Marian Regional Medical Center President/CEO Sue Andersen said the iPads will help the time go by more quickly for the patients who are getting hours worth of infusion treatments.