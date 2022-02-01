CoastHills opens second Arroyo Grande location

A new CoastHills Credit Union location is now open in Arroyo Grande.

The branch on the 1300 block of Grand Avenue opened Monday.

It will be staffed with member service and loan officers and includes an ATM and drive-up lane.

CoastHills says banking trends show more people are conducting transactions in person.

"We really feel strongly about getting more into the north county and more into San Luis Obispo up to Paso. We're constantly looking for areas that we can expand and provide our members the best access possible,” said Paul Cook, CoastHills president and CEO.

Cook adds that the credit union handled about $55 million in PPP loans during the pandemic.

CoastHills’ other Arroyo Grande branch is temporarily closed for remodeling. Renovations there are expected to last three months.