Coco's Bakery Restaurant closing in Pismo Beach

Coco's Bakery Restaurant in Pismo Beach is closing its door this week.

The restaurant chain has been operating for more than 60 years and is well known for its freshly baked pies.

KSBY stopped by the restaurant Monday, and spoke with the owner, Larry Puder, about the closure.

"I started when I was 15 years old," said Puder, "I'm 66 now and I'm getting old and grouchy and it's time to do something else."

While there, Puder appeared to know everyone by name, greeting the guests as they came in.

Puder said they were able to get out of the lease early, and the landlord is still looking for a business to take over the location.

KSBY spoke with customer, Gene Bellow, who told us he is 99-year's-old and that he stops by because he knows he 'won't be the oldest person there.'

"We've had a lot of birthdays here. We've had a lot of things here because this has been our main area. We love the food, we love the people," said Bellow.

The location will officially close Wednesday at 2 p.m.

"A heartfelt thank you to all my wonderful customers, just unbelievable people, and my great crew. They've been fantastic. So yeah, it's been a good ride," said Puder.

