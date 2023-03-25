"Coexisting with wildlife in San Luis Obispo" event on Sunday

If you or someone you know is looking for something fun and educational to do on Sunday, there will be a "Coexisting with Wildlife in San Luis Obispo" event from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in the event room.

Join the Cougar Conservancy and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to learn about coexistence measures for at-home and on the trail.

There will be free parking, giveaways, and exhibits.

This event is free and open to the public. The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel is located at 1605 Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo.