'Coffee with a Black Guy' encourages conversations about race

As we celebrate Black History Month, one Central Coast man is growing a movement to encourage more people to talk about race and racial tensions in the United States.

James Joyce III invites people to have ‘Coffee with a Black Guy.’

His social movement is essentially a platform for people to get a better understanding of a black man’s experience in America.

He acknowledges that it’s not an easy topic for many to approach.

These sessions are a time to share stories, have conversations or just listen and learn.

And it's not just for Black History Month - but all year round.

“It's about really convening these conversations from a perspective of what it means to be black in America and sharing that perspective to build community. We're continuing that on using a great topic that folks have been wanting to learn a lot about here recently is reparations, and folks have been asking questions about that. and so that's what our community conversation topic will be," said Joyce.

Joyce puts on public events as well as works with organizations and nonprofits to facilitate these conversations about race and perspective.

You can find out more on his website - www.cwabg.com

