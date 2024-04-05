Colder temperatures, strong winds, and low snow expected from latest storm

On the Central Coast, April is usually a time to say goodbye to the rain and hello to more spring and summer-like weather, but the rain is not stopping just yet.

Forecasters say this latest storm system brings with it not only rain but strong winds, larger waves, a small risk of thunderstorms, and even snow in the mountains.

San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Scott Milner says some of these conditions are not normal for this time of year.

“The night temperatures are a little lower this year and there are some lower elevations that will receive snow in the mountains, not so much our local mountains but some of our higher elevation mountains,” Milner said.

He encourages people to be prepared for strong winds.

“Make sure all your trees are trimmed and if you’re near an ocean, be aware of the heavy surf, and secure any patio items like umbrellas or things that could fly in high wind,” Milner said.

Along with winds, there are expected to be heavy surf conditions.

“We do have some rain mixed in through the weekend and then that swell is picking up to 16 feet, is what the National Weather Service is calling for. That will go into tomorrow and peak Saturday,” said Port San Luis Harbor Patrol Chief Matt Ashton.

He says winds could be a concern.

“We do get a little concerned. It's very dependent on the direction of the wind. This time, we were going to see it out of the west and northwest which is a little less worrisome for us because of the geological makeup of the harbor," he said.

Places like Morro Bay and Pismo Beach might be impacted more by the winds, Ashton says, but even at Port San Luis, they're prepared.

“We usually have some boats on the pier. We are going to take them off the pier for when the swell does show up,” Ashton said.

Because of the cold overnight temperatures, the warming center at 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo will be open Thursday night.

