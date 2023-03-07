New data shows this winter is the coldest winter on the Central Coast and Los Angeles since 1978-79.

National Weather Service officials said 1978-79 was particularly rainy, with 30% of the days in that time period recording rain with 0.1 inches of rain recorded each rain day.

In comparison, 2023 is at 20% so far but some of those days have been very heavy rain, according to the National Weather Services.

"What we've had this year is apparently similar to 1979," John Dumas, National Weather Service Science Operations Officer, said. "We've had a lot of systems dropping down out of the Gulf of Alaska area."

Dumas also spoke on how the extra rain and snow have impacted California's drought status. He said that California has been in a precipitation drought for years. The Central Valley has taken out so much groundwater due to the lack of rain that the land level drop down.

"So while this is all great news from a precipitation point of view, filling our reservoirs, it's not doing much to replace years and years of groundwater," Dumas said.

Currently, much of California's water right now is in the form of snow but a lot of the state is "not built to collect the run-off efficiently," Dumas added. As a result, a lot of the run-off might end up going to the ocean.