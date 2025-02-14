College student rescued from ocean in Isla Vista

A college student was rescued from the Ocean near Isla Vista Friday.

The call came in just before noon off the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the person was caught by the rising tide and waves and stuck up against the bluff.

An off-duty State Parks lifeguard assisted with her rescue.

With a high surf advisory in effect from Friday night to Saturday morning along the Santa Barbara County coast, fire officials are encouraging people to stay out of the water until conditions approve.

