UPDATE (6:34 a.m.) - Minor injuries have been reported.

--

A two vehicle crash closed the northbound 101 off-ramp at Santa Maria Way early Thursday morning.

Reports of the crash came at about 5:38 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101.

According to CHP, it was a head on crash that involved a semi-truck and an SUV.

Crews cleared the freeway and freeway traffic is not affected. At 6:20 a.m., the northbound on-ramp was open.

No injuries have been reported.