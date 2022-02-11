Collision on Hwy 101 near 166 affects traffic in Santa Maria

UPDATE (1:55 p.m.) - The scene was cleared and traffic was flowing through the area again as of 1:55 p.m.

___

(1:34 p.m.) - A collision reportedly involving a car and a pedestrian was affecting traffic near Santa Maria on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in the area of the Santa Maria Raceway.

First responders are at the scene and the California Highway Patrol is running breaks to slow traffic through the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.