Colony Day returns to Atascadero with parade and celebration

The streets of Atascadero came alive Saturday morning for the city's annual Colony Day celebration, bringing out hundreds of people from the city and the county.

The celebration began at 10 a.m. along El Camino Real, featuring classic cars, local marching bands, horses, and much more.

Once the parade ended, community members were welcomed to a festival in the Sunken Gardens. Food and entertainment was available until 3 p.m.

Colony Day was canceled last year, and participants said they were excited to have it back in action.

"You know, we missed having this to this level last year because of COVID so much," said Paso Robles resident Pete Henderson. "It's just absolutely amazing to see this city open up and be able to have activities like this again."

To learn more about Colony Day and see a list of upcoming events put on by the City of Atascadero, click here.