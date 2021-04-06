Watch
Colorful new art installation planned at County Government Center in Santa Maria

Nancy Jo Ward, 2020.
Artist’s rendering of “Valley of Light,” a public art project to be installed at the Betteravia Government Campus in summer 2021, designed by Nancy Jo Ward, Professor of Design at Allan Hancock College.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Apr 06, 2021
The Santa Barbara County Government Center on Betteravia Rd. in Santa Maria will light up this summer with a new art installation by a local artist.

"Valley of Light" was designed by Nancy Jo Ward, Professor of Design at Allan Hancock College, and includes seven tree-like sculptures with brightly colored, translucent acrylic leaves. The leaves will be lit by 100% solar-powered LED lights, connected to the new solar grid at the Government Center.

This will be the third public art installation at the Betteravia campus, joining a mural by Los Streetscapers and a new floral steel façade treatment on the Public Health, Probation, and Social Services buildings by Santa Maria-based artist Juan Manuel Perez Salazar.

As part of the "Valley of Light" project, students from Allan Hancock College's Fine Arts Department will develop a free, bilingual engagement map for public art at the Government Center.

A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held once "Valley of Light" is installed this summer.

