Comic-Con comes to Lompoc for the first time. Here's which actors will be in attendance

Comic-Con is coming to Lompoc for the first time this weekend. Fans and potential ticket-purchasers should expect some big-time performers and voice actors in attendance.

Twenty-two actors from the Star Wars universe will be at the two-day event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at Lompoc Middle School.

If that wasn’t enough, a booth featuring voice actors from the 2001 Disney box-office classic Monsters, Inc. will be there as well as the voice of Andy from Toy Story.

Mark Anthony Austin, a computer graphics artist who worked on the 1997 special edition of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, will be in attendance, too. He portrayed Boba Fett in the movie’s special edition.

Tickets for the RocketTown Comic-Con can be purchased here. All kids under 12 are free. Members of the military and first responders are free, too.

“There's going to be about 55 vendors selling all sorts of stuff from Matchbox Cars to Loungefly bags to action figures,” said Rob Kaiser, co-owner of Kitschy Collectibles and of RocketTown Comic-Con. “… It's just going to be it's going to be a great weekend. That's all I can say."

Kaiser was a Stormtrooper in season one of “The Mandalorian” television series that featured on Disney+ and has received a whopping 90% rating on the television and movie rating service Rotten Tomatoes.

Approximately 500 tickets have been sold so far. Tickets will be available for purchase at the event.