Comic-con, Pride and festivals, amid many other events going on this weekend

Even though it doesn't feel much like summer with chilly conditions continuing there is a lot to do this weekend across the Central Coast! Here is a look at some of the events taking place!

Multi Day Festivals

Rockettown Comic-Con

June 10th and 11th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the first time, Lompoc is hosting a comic-con! This weekend the Lompoc Middle School Gym will transform into the Rocket Town Comic-Con. Celebrate all things comic book culture with cosplay contests, and meet and greets with actors and creators.

Full details and tickets can be found at this link!

Saturday, June 10th

Santa Maria Pride

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark

Saturday it is time to celebrate love at the Santa Maria 2023 Pride Festival, from 11 am to 5 pm there will be live entertainment, food vendors, a resource fair, a Makers Market, and a beer garden at the Santa Maria Fairpark. This year's theme is "A Celebration of Love".

Admission is free to all.

Full details can be found here!

Art in the Park

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Elm Street Park Arroyo Grande



Enjoy some Art in the Park Saturday in Arroyo Grande. From 10 am to 4 pm, Elm Street Park will host local artisans and their one-of-a-kind pieces. Live music and food trucks will also be in attendance.

Full details can be found here!

Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lavinia Campbell Park

It is all about the local produce this weekend in the Santa Ynez Valley for the Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival. From 1 to 4 pm on Saturday sample 30 different olive-themed dishes and wines from 30 local wineries all while Jazz sets the mood.

Full details can be found here!



805 Loves Kyle Fundraiser

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Robert Hall Winery in Paso Robles

The Robert Hall Winery is hosting the 805 Loves Kyle fundraiser from 10 am to 6 pm. More than 60 artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, and a silent auction will be set up to raise funds for the family of Kyle Doan.

Full details can be found here!

Allan Hancock College Wine Festival

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Maria

The public is invited to Allan Hancock College's first wine festival at the college’s Santa Maria campus. The college is currently selling tickets to its inaugural West Coast College and University Wine Festival, which will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 1-4 p.m. The festival will include wines from seven California community colleges and university winemaking programs, including Hancock, Cal Poly, Napa Valley College, Fresno State University, and more. In addition, the festival will also feature wines from eight California wineries including Wolff Vineyards, Amplify Wines, Hitching Post Wines, and others. Local restaurants will also be providing appetizers during the event, including Chef Ricks, Babe Farms, The Salty Brigade, Hitching Post II, and more.

The festival will be open to the public, but attendees must be 21 or over and bring a valid ID to get in. Tickets purchased online by June 9 cost $20 or at the door on the day of the event for $30. Tickets are limited.

Full details can be found here.

Sunday June 11th

Summer Concert

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cambria Center for the Arts

Sunday celebrate the start of summer at the Cambria Center for the Arts with a concert to benefit the center from 3 to 5 pm. Local violinists and singer-songwriters will join together for this musical afternoon.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast

This weekend will bring more clouds into the region as a cold front presses through. This will bring cooler temps as well as cloud cover alongside more rain chances. The chances are spread out but bring chances to nearly every community. If they do pop up thunderstorms are possible. It will not be a wash out but impacts to outdoor events are possible.

Stay weather aware.