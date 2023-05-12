Commercial Fire broke out at Los Tamales Poblanos in Oceano

At around 1:30 a.m. Cal Fire SLO and Five Cities Fire responded to a Commercial Fire at the 1700 block of Front St.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of Los Tamales Poblanos in Oceano when units arrived, and second alarm resources were requested.

CHP confirms that they had to evacuate a local residence, but it remains unknown if they have been allowed back into their home.

No injuries have been reported.

The roadway at the 17-hundred block of front street was closed, but has since been re-opened.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates when they are released.