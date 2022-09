Five Cities fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire that broke out in Arroyo Grande Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of E Grand Ave at 12:49 p.m., fire officials said. The photo posted on the department's official Twitter page showed the fire broke out where Innovative Cleaning Solution is located.

No other buildings were affected, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.