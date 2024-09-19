Commission on Professional Competence upholds termination of SLOHS teacher

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District's (SLCUSD) decision to terminate Jeffrey Brandow has been upheld by the Commission on Professional Competence (CPC).

Brandow is a former teacher and basketball coach at San Luis Obispo High School.

He was let go in August, 2023, after an investigation into accusations suggesting he engaged in inappropriate communications with a 17-year-old student.

WATCH: Former SLOHS teacher, school district face lawsuit claiming sexual harassment

Former SLOHS teacher, school district face lawsuit claiming sexual harassment

Brandow appealed his termination, and the CPC rejected it.

The commission unanimously sided with the SLCUSD's position that Brandow is unfit to teach, reinforcing "that the district acted honestly, ethically, and timely when presented with evidence of Brandow’s misconduct."

The CPC's decision marks the official completion of Brandow's termination.

SLCUSD officials say the matter will be reported to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.