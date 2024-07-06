Community and their 4-legged family members gather for Goldens in the Park

In Arroyo Grande, community members and their dogs gathered for the annual Goldens in the Park event.

The event was hosted by SLO County Golden Retrievers, and took place at Heritage Square Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It featured raffles and contests with prizes, a dog parade, a photo booth, dog pools, an agility course and more.

"I look forward to seeing all the dogs and the games," said Emma Valdivieso, the CEO and VP of SLO County Golden Retrievers, "[games] are my favorite because everybody's laughing, everyone's having a good time and the dogs are having a good time."

Don't let the name fool you, as all dog breeds were welcome to join in on the fun.

"It's really mostly about the dogs and about the charity that helps other dogs in need," added Valdivieso.

This year, the 'Goldens in the Park' committee selected Animals in Need Fund Program with CARE4Paws as the beneficiary of funds raised during the event.