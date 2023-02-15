Community can learn about Prado Rd. Interchange project at Wednesday meeting

A community meeting on the future Prado Road/Highway 101 interchange project is scheduled to take place this Wednesday evening in San Luis Obispo.

The project will eventually connect Dalidio Rd. and the new San Luis Ranch neighborhoods with Prado Rd., adding new northbound on and off-ramps at Prado and Highway 101.

The environmental report for this project is currently available for review online at slocity.org/prado.

The community can also provide feedback on the new bridge and interchange design. Caltrans will ultimately be responsible for approving the final design.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in late 2025 and take approximately three years to complete.

The Prado Road Interchange Project Community Meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on February 15. It will be held at the City of SLO Corporation Yard at 25 Prado Rd.