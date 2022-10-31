Community celebrates the lives of those who passed at Día de Muertos event in Morro Bay

Saint Peter's Episcopal Church hosted a community celebration for Día de Muertos.

The event featured both community and individual altars.

There was art on display from local artists, ofrendas from local organizations and individuals.

There was also a large community ofrenda where people could contribute photos of loved ones who have passed.

There was also free printing for those who did not have a photograph on hand.

“Día de los Muertos is a very significant celebration for our community,” said State Labor Commissioner Lilila Garcia-Brower. “For us to remember our ancestors who are part of us. For us to remember the shoulders of the warriors who we stand on today."

The event also featured games and a barbecue.

Día de Muertos is a Mexican tradition celebrated every year on Nov. 2. The goal is to remember and celebrate the lives of those who have passed away.