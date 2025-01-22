Community college students return to campus for the spring semester

Tuesday, January 21 marked the first day of the Spring Semester for students at Allan Hancock College and Cuesta College.

At Hancock, college staff and student ambassadors set up informational booths at both the Santa Maria and Lompoc Valley Center campuses to welcome students back to school.

"I'm excited. I'm excited to be back. It's very cool. I get to see all the people that I have met while I'm here," said Marcus Corbo, Allan Hancock College student.

Hancock College officials say there are more than 10,200 students enrolled in credit and non-credit classes this spring.

Cuesta College announced the launch of a new commercial driver's license program at the North County Campus in Paso Robles this semester. College officials say the program is tailored to address the growing need for skilled commercial drivers.

Also new this semester are courses in animal science and blacksmithing.

College officials say these hands-on classes will provide practical skills to prepare for careers in farming, ranching and beyond.