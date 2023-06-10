Community college viticulture programs highlighted at Allan Hancock's first wine festival

Allan Hancock College's first wine festival at the college’s Santa Maria campus took place Saturday.

The inaugural West Coast College and University Wine Festival included wines from seven California community colleges and university viticulture programs.

Some of those include Hancock, Cal Poly, Napa Valley College, Fresno State University, and more.

The festival also featured wines from eight California wineries.

Students and professors had the opportunity to share their wines with the community.

"Many excellent wines are produced and maybe with this can increase the awareness of that," said Alfredo Koch, Viticulture Program Coordinator at AHC.

Local restaurants also catered appetizers during the event, including Chef Ricks, Babe Farms, The Salty Brigade, Hitching Post II, and more.