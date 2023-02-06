Community comes together for 2nd Annual Lunar New Year Celebration in Pismo Beach

A Lunar New Year Celebration brought some locals together here on the Central Coast.

The special event took place at the Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach.

This is the second year of the celebration at Dinosaur Caves.

Cal Poly's Lion Dance Team performed for the crowd.

People fed red envelopes and money to bring good luck and fortune to those with offers.

"Today, in a continuation of our performances that we've been doing all throughout the Lunar New Year, and this is kind of a baseline for people to be more understanding of, which is because it's fine if it's music, and you get to have all these enjoyable experiences with interacting the lions,” said Jordan Chew, a member of the Cal Poly Lion Dance Team.

This event was created by a few moms who were looking to celebrate Lunar New Year with the community in an outdoor area.

