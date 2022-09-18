Community comes together to raise awareness on ALS

Cyclists, walkers and runners took part in the Central Coast Ride and Rally to Defeat ALS in San Luis Obispo.

A major component of the Central Coast Ride and Rally to Defeat ALS is fundraising.

The local chapter has raised $46,032.80 so far. Their goal is to reach $50,000.

The funds raised are used for care services for patients, support groups, clinics, research, and advocacy.

"Everything we do supports the search for treatments and cures for ALS and we are here with this community to ride and rally until there are cures and treatments for this devastating disease," said Sheri Strahl, who is the ALS Association Golden West Chapter Chief Operating Officer.

The walk to defeat ALS reminds those affected by the disease and their loved ones that they are not alone and that there is a large community of people who are all working towards a cure.