Community Day with The Pad Climbing gym

The Pad Climbing is partnering with HelpSLO and the United Way on Sunday for its first-ever Community Day.

The climbing gym, located in San Luis Obispo, hopes to raise at least $2000 to resupply the Little Free Pantry initiative. According to CEO Kristin Horowitz, all revenue from day passes sold and 15% of retail and memberships sold on Sunday will be donated to HelpSLO and United Way.

The Little Free Pantry project is a collaboration between the HelpSLO Facebook group and local Rotary Club members. There are almost 30 little pantries all over the Central Coast, offering food and toiletry items for anyone to take what they need. Through Sunday's efforts, The Pad Climbing hopes to refill all of these little pantries.

“The Pad Climbing is devoted to community enhancement and this is the perfect opportunity to test a new program,” said Horowitz. “We hope we can inspire other businesses to invest in community efforts in the same way.”

HelpSLO says they hope to insire other businesses to invest in similar community efforts. Interested organizations can apply for a Community Day with The Pad here.