Community donations to KSBY book campaign gifts new books to local students

As a result of community donations, brand-new books are getting into the hands of Central Coast children in need.

This week, four elementary schools are hosting book distributions with children's books donated from our "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

In our third year of the campaign, the community, along with contributions from KSBY staff members and our SESLOC sponsor, raised more than $37,000.

Scholastic turned that money into brand-new books delivered to four Title 1 elementary schools on the Central Coast.

On Tuesday, students at Oceano Elementary picked out four brand-new books.

"Well, I think what has been so awesome is to see them go through and really take their time to find which books they want," said library technician, Kelci Gonzalez.

The campaign encourages reading early on - an experience many children haven't had before.

"I feel really good inside cause they put money in for us. People that we don't even know gave us a chance to get books for free," said 5th-grade student, Martin Valdez.

This is just one of four other book campaigns happening this week as a result of the book campaign.

