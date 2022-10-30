Community effort brings new native plants for the San Luis Obispo Botanical Gardens

The Templeton Lions Club members and scouts from Troop 322 and 323 planted around 100 native plants in a section of the San Luis Obispo Botanical Gardens.

The native plants will foster healthy habitat and migration for the western monarch butterfly and other pollinator species.

The scouts from Troop 322 and 323 assisted the lions by digging and amending the soil and helping plant.

The Templeton Lions Club secured funding for a grant for this project through the California Lions Club Foundation.

"Being a Templeton Lion's Club member we were able to apply for a grant that we wish to carry out in our community,” said Kelsey Hazelton, who is a member of the Templeton Lion's Club. “Every year there's a new theme that the grant has to go towards, so this year's theme was the environment."

The California Lions Club Foundation and the support of volunteers and partners sponsored this non-profit event.