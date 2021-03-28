Menu

Community Emergency Response Training held in Paso Robles

Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 27, 2021
In downtown Paso Robles Saturday, Community Emergency Response Training, or CERT, volunteers learned how to use emergency communications devices in the event of an earthquake.

CERT volunteers are trained the same way as first responders are, but at a lower level of first aid.

"We're expecting a big earthquake. We don't know when, but that's the thrust of this drill. It's an earthquake simulation, so the participants, the students are going to be giving reports on collapsed buildings, injuries, broken water mains, things like that," said John Spooner, CERT Volunteer.

Community members interested in emergency preparedness training can click here.

