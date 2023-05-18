Community feedback survey on Morro Bay intersection project

The City of Morro Bay Public Works Department wants the community's feedback.

The city is looking for input on the Highway 41/ Highway 1/ Main Street intersection.

There are two design alternatives that have been examined since the project study was initiated in 2014: the double signal alternative and the roundabout alternative.

A third option is to not do any major improvements.

Since several years have passed without seeking direct community input, officials would like to hear from community members now.

If you would like to participate in the survey, please visit the following URL.

The deadline to complete the survey is June 6.