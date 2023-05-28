Community gathers at Vineyard Overpass for a rally against hate

There was another Rally Against Hate on the Vineyard overpass in Templeton on Saturday.

This comes after sightings of white pride banners on the overpass in the last month.

A group of about 10 to 15 people showed up to the rally with signs reading “Hate has no home here” and “North County stands up for fairness and respect for all people.”

"I'm out here today because some neo-Nazi white supremacist came into our town trying to recruit our young people and other neighbors into joining their group, hateful group, their anti-Semitic group,” said Brett Knupfer, who lives in Paso Robles. "We here in North County, we stand absolutely opposed to that."

The first rally against hate was held on May 10, 2023.

