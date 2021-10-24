Community gathers for annual Atascadero Lake clean up

On Saturday morning, around 30 community members got to work early for the annual clean up and beautification of the Atascadero Lake.

The efforts were put on by the Friends of Atascadero Lake, a public benefit non-profit corporation dedicated to the upkeep and enhancement of the lake.

This has become a tradition since 2014.

The clean up of unwanted brush along the perimeter and path of the lake began around 8:30 a.m. The Friends of Atascadero Lake say their priority is keeping the environment healthy.

Among the participants were students from Atascadero High School and local boy scout troops.

I love any opportunity to help the community in any way especially, especially environmentally, so hopefully getting this brush and unnecessary greenery will help the lake rise," said Lauren Muell, volunteer and member of the Atascadero High School Earth Club. “We all love our Atascadero Lake, and we all want to see it rise a little bit more.”

Volunteers were asked to bring gardening gloves, clippers, loppers and handsaws.

The City of Atascadero will help the organization by dumpling away all of the trash collected during the clean up.