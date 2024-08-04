Community gathers for "Cards of Dreams" event in Santa Maria on Saturday

Card collectors unite!

The "Cards of Dreams" card show took place in Santa Maria today, with people of all ages attending.

From sports card to comics and movie toys, the displays were jam packed at the Veterans Memorial Building.

"[It's] very nostalgic. Feeling like a kid these days is priceless, especially in these times, through all the stress and chaos in the world. What's better than feeling like a kid for one day," said Leonard Anaya, the card show organizer.

During the event, collections were being traded and sold.

Many of the participants could be seen sharing their stories of trading and what it feels like to find a gem.

Some of the highlight's included Babe Ruth and Patrick Mahomes rookie cards, and the fan favorite- Pokémon cards.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.