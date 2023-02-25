Community gathers to remember Keith Dunlop at memorial bike ride & run

In honor of his dedicated service to the community, organizers held the Keith Dunlop Memorial Bike Ride and Run/Walk Saturday morning.

Keith Dunlop worked at the Morris & Garritano Insurance Agency, but he spent his spare time giving back to multiple non-profit organizations. To name a few, he was a board member of the SLO Food Bank and the Lumina Alliance, along with his role on the Safety Committee for the Boys & Girls Club Mid-Central Coast.

"[He was] just a real pillar of our community and very sad to lose him. But I also feel like I see him everywhere when I walk around the city,” remarked San Luis Obispo City Council member Michelle Shoresman while on the bike ride.

Saturday's memorial began with a remembrance event, followed by a 15-mile bike ride and a 5K run/walk through San Luis Obispo.

To keep Keith's legacy going, donations were collected to be given to the organizations he worked closely with. By Saturday, over $4,000 had been donated.

Donations are still being collected and can be found for the Lumina Alliance here, the Boys & Girls Club of Mid-Central Coast here, and the SLO Food Bank here.

