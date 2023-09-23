Community help leads to arrest of Lompoc hit-and-run suspect

Community help led to the arrest of a 54-year-old hit-and-run suspect in Lompoc Friday night.

Lompoc police say the hit-and-run was reported to the department around 7:11 p.m. after a black Jeep reportedly hit a woman and 5-year-old girl crossing the street near the 400 block of W. Walnut Avenue.

Officers were told the Jeep took off after the incident.

Someone in the area flagged down another driver, telling them to follow the Jeep, police said in a press release, adding that the person was able to provide the Lompoc Police Department with the Jeep’s license plate.

“The effort and information provided by the community resulted in officers locating the vehicle and the arrest of Rafael Rodriguez for felony hit and run,” police said in the release.

The woman and child’s injuries are said to not be life-threatening.

