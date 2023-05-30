Community input wanted on College Park playground design in Lompoc

Community input is wanted on two design options for the playground portion of the College Park redesign in Lompoc.

The redesign project is funded by $3.6 million as part of the California State Parks Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.

The proposed College Park concept features a playground and game area, a completely redone skatepark, basketball courts, a picnic area, restrooms, landscaping, and security lighting. The playground design options both propose PLAYCORE structures, featuring seven principles of inclusive play and promoting physical activity and nature exploration.

Additional information about PLAYCORE’s National Demonstration Sites is available online here and here.

Two different layouts have been proposed for the playground features, and the public is asked to weigh in on an online survey available through Friday, June 9.

Feedback from the public provided via the survey will be considered as the city of Lompoc develops a final design plan for the College Park playground.