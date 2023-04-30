Community invited to celebration at Cal Poly Plant Shop

The community is invited to come to the Poly Plant Shop on Sunday for cats, pottery, plants and more.

The shop is hosting a variety of local artisans from the San Luis Obispo County arts and horticulture community in celebration of spring from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the horticulture unit.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Cal Poly Cat Program, a nonprofit cat rescue and sanctuary operating on the Cal Poly campus, as a thank you from the plant shop’s resident cat, Tom. Tom, a 22-year-old cat, is a fan favorite at the greenhouses, where he has lived since he was adopted from the Cal Poly Cat Program in 2006.

Free mini-workshops on staging succulents, mounting plants, and replanting plants will be hosted throughout the day.

In addition, cats available for adoption through the Cal Poly Cat Program will make a visit.

Cal Poly's Creamery will sell student-made ice cream. Several student bands are slated to play throughout the event. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy Cal Poly’s nearby Leaning Pine Arboretum.

The festivities, open to the public, will be held at the Environmental Horticultural Sciences Building on Via Carta Road off Highland Drive. Parking will be available for free in lot H14.

