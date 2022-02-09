Community invited to weigh in on Super 8 housing project

The Super 8 motel on Hollister Ave. in Goleta may be converted into a $20 million permanent housing project if grant funding is approved.

On Wednesday, the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, partnering with Santa Barbara County and the City of Goleta, invites community members to weigh in on the project.

In a Zoom meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 10, planners will share information about the project and answer questions from the public.

The three-story motel is set to be converted into 59 permanent housing units for those at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness. One additional unit will house an on-site property manager, and five other units will be turned into community space to offer various services.

The Goleta City Council and the county approved the plan in January. If grant funding is approved for the project, over $16 million of the roughly $20 million total coast would be awarded through the California Project Homekey 2.0 program. $2 million more is expected from the state to cover rental subsidy and operating costs, planners say.

To join the Zoom meeting, click here. A video of the meeting will be available on the city and county websites.