Community leaders to distribute bike lights in raising bicycle safety awareness

Community leaders will be coming together to distribute bike lights in an effort to raise bicycle safety awareness in Isla Vista.

Officers from the Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol respond to Isla Vista several times a year, where many traffic crashes involving bicyclists are reported.

According to the CHP, bike and pedestrian crashes are the third highest causes of trauma seen at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Officers are working with UC Santa Barbara faculty, student leaders and the University of California Police Department to address safety concerns on and around campus.

Riding in the dark without the required lighting was one of those concerns. Community members looking to learn more can come out to the front of Pardall Center (6550 Pardall Road) from 5 to 7 p.m. Around 1,000 bike lights will be distributed, in addition to reflectors, bicycle helmets and bike safety information.